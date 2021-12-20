Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 43 (25-31 October 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 43, (25-31 Oct 2021) there are 3,231 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 71,576 samples were tested, total positivity rate of 4.5%

This week (week 43), 19 new confirmed cases were detected, 1,150 samples were tested, test positivity was 1.7%

As of this week (week 43)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases are 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years

• Female among tested and confirmed cases is 53% and 52%

• All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases, The top five camps that have reported most cases are (C24-201, C3-199, C2W-178, C17-175, and C21-172)

• A total of 34 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate of 1.0%

• Cases per million in last 7 days 22.1, remains static in last 7 days