Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 43 (19-25 October 2020)

Acute Respiratory Infection (13.6%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.3%) & Unexplained Fever (1.5%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 43.

Number of consultations are showed decreasing trend in last couple of week.

Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Twelve (12) SARI death has been reported so far.