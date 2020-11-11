Bangladesh + 1 more

Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 43 (19-25 October 2020)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights: COVID-19

  • This week (week 43), there have been 25 confirmed cases, 770 samples were tested, test positivity was 3.9%.

  • As of (week 43) (19 - 25 October) there are 310 confirmed cases and a total of 9 deaths from COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) reported, total number of samples tested 13,570.

  • As of this week (week 43)

– the case fatality rate is 2.9%

– the incidence is 36 per 100,000 people

– the overall positivity of all samples tested was 2.3%.

Highlights:

  • Acute Respiratory Infection (13.6%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.3%) & Unexplained Fever (1.5%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 43.

  • Number of consultations are showed decreasing trend in last couple of week.

  • Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Twelve (12) SARI death has been reported so far.

Related Content