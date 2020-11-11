Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 43 (19-25 October 2020)
Highlights: COVID-19
This week (week 43), there have been 25 confirmed cases, 770 samples were tested, test positivity was 3.9%.
As of (week 43) (19 - 25 October) there are 310 confirmed cases and a total of 9 deaths from COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) reported, total number of samples tested 13,570.
As of this week (week 43)
– the case fatality rate is 2.9%
– the incidence is 36 per 100,000 people
– the overall positivity of all samples tested was 2.3%.
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (13.6%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.3%) & Unexplained Fever (1.5%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 43.
Number of consultations are showed decreasing trend in last couple of week.
Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Twelve (12) SARI death has been reported so far.