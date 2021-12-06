Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 42 (18-24 Oct 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 42, (18-24 Oct 2021) there are 3,212 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 70,429 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.6%

This week (week 42), 16 new confirmed cases detected, 1,360 samples were tested, test positivity was 1.2%

As of this week (week 42)