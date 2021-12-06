Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 42 (18-24 Oct 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 42, (18-24 Oct 2021) there are 3,212 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 70,429 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.6%
This week (week 42), 16 new confirmed cases detected, 1,360 samples were tested, test positivity was 1.2%
As of this week (week 42)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 53% and 52%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases. The top five camps that have reported most cases are (C24-200, C3-197, C2W-177, C17-172 and C21-170)
A total of 34 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.1%
Cases per million in last 7 days 18.6, with a negative change (63%) in last 7 days