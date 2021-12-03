Bangladesh + 1 more

Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 41 (11-17 Oct 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 41, (11-17 Oct 2021) there are 3,196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 69,069 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.6%.

This week (week 41), 43 new confirmed cases detected, 1,900 samples were tested, test positivity was 2.3%.

As of this week (week 41)

  • Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years
  • Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 52%
  • All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases
  • The top 5 camp are C24-200, C3-197, C2W-177, C17-172 and C21-170
  • A total of 33 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.0%
  • Cases per million in last 7 days 50.0, change in last 7 days 87%

