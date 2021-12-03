Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 41 (11-17 Oct 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 41, (11-17 Oct 2021) there are 3,196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 69,069 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.6%.

This week (week 41), 43 new confirmed cases detected, 1,900 samples were tested, test positivity was 2.3%.

As of this week (week 41)