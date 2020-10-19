Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 41 (05-11 Oct 2020)

Highlights:

▪ As of (week 41) (5th October - 11th October) there are 276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 11,767 samples were tested.

▪ This week (week 41), there have been 3 confirmed cases, 544 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.2%.

▪ As of this week (week 41)

– all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases

– a total of 8 deaths from COVID-19

– the case fatality rate is 2.9%

– the incidence is 32.1 per 100,000 people

– the overall positivity of all samples tested was 2.3%.