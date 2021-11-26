Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 40 (4-10 Oct 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 40, (4-10 Oct 2021) there are 3,153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 67,169 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.7%.

This week (week 40), 23 new confirmed cases detected, 1,831 samples were tested, test positivity was 1.3%.

As of this week (week 40)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years

• Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 52%

• All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases

• The top 5 camp are C24-199, C3-197, C2W-175, C21-70 and C17-168

• A total of 32 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.0%

• Cases per million in last 7 days 26.8, change in last 7 days -50%