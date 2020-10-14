Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 40 (28 Sep-04 Oct 2020)

Acute Respiratory Infection (17.2%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.8%) & Unexplained Fever (1.7%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 40.

Number of consultations has been shown an increasing trend since last 2 month.

Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 27 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Nine (09) SARI death has been reported so far.