Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 4 (24 - 30 Jan 2022)

As of week 4, (24-30 Jan 2022) there were 3,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 86,201 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 4.3%.

In the reporting week, three hundred and thirty-eight (338) new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,610 total samples tested. This translated to a 21.0% Test positivity Rate (TPR) which is up from 3.3% reported the previous week.

As of this week (week 4)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years respectively

• Proportion of females among tested and confirmed cases were 54% and 53% respectively

• All the 34 camps, have so far reported confirmed cases since the outbreak began, while the five camps with the highest number of reported cases were; C2W-237, C24-228, C3-222, C17-220, and Camp4-211.

• One new death was reported in this Epi week. Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date stands at 35 with the average case fatality ratio of 0.9%

• The weekly incidence was 393.1 cases/1 million population in this Epi week which is higher in comparison with the previous week’s 53.5 cases/1 million population.