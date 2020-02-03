Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 4 (20-26 Jan 2020)

Highlights:

▪ 1 AWD RDT positive case reported from host community Teknaf in week 4

▪ Measles Outbreak Response Immunization going on the camp from January 12 to February 12, 2020 and target age group is 6 month to < 10 year in the camp population

▪ 2nd dose OCV campaign ongoing in the Host Community from 19 January - 8 February, 2020 and Proposed date for the camps 15-20 February, 2020

▪ Acute respiratory infection (ARI), diarrheal diseases & unexplained fever are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in last week. These syndromic conditions remained relatively the same within this week