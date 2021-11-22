Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 39 (27 Sep-3 Oct 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 39, (27 Sep–3 Oct 2021) there are 3,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 65,338 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.8%

This week (week 39), 46 new confirmed cases detected, 1,562 samples were tested, test positivity was 2.9%

