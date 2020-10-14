Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 39 (21-27 Sep 2020)

Acute Respiratory Infection (24.7%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.3%) & Unexplained Fever (2.1%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 39.

Number of consultations has been shown an increasing trend since last 1 month.

Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 27 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Nine (09) SARI death has been reported so far.