Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 38 (27 Sep-3 Oct 2021)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 39, (27 Sep–3 Oct 2021) there are 3,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 65,338 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.8%
This week (week 39), 46 new confirmed cases detected, 1,562 samples were tested, test positivity was 2.9%
As of this week (week 39)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 52%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases
The top 5 camps are C24-196, C3-195, C2W-175, C21-170 and C17-168
A total of 32 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.0%
Cases per million in last 7 days 53.5, change in last 7 days -21%