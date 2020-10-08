Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 38 (21-27 Sep 2020)
Attachments
Highlights:
▪ Acute Respiratory Infection (26.4%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.1%) & Unexplained Fever (2.7%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 38.
▪ Total consultation is showing an increasing trend as well as syndromic condition with similar phenomena.
▪ Reduction of total consultation number in the camps indicated changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population in an earlier phase of the outbreak.
▪ Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. Nine (09) SARI death has been reported so far since started in week 27.