Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 38 (20-26 Sep 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 38, (20-26 Sep 2021) there are 3,084 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2), out of 63,776 samples that have been tested. The total positivity rate now stand 4.8%.
In the reporting week (week 38), 58 new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,244 total samples were tested. This translate to 4.7% test positivity rate.
As of this week (week 38)
Median ages of tested and confirmed cases are 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 52%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C3-193, C24-189, C2W-171, C21-170 and C17-167)
The total confirmed COVID-19 deaths until the end of Epi week 38 is 32 with the case fatality rate being 1.0%
Cases per million in last 7 days 67.5, change in last 7 days 14%