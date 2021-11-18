Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 38 (20-26 Sep 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 38, (20-26 Sep 2021) there are 3,084 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2), out of 63,776 samples that have been tested. The total positivity rate now stand 4.8%.

In the reporting week (week 38), 58 new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,244 total samples were tested. This translate to 4.7% test positivity rate.

As of this week (week 38)