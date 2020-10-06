Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 37 (7 Sep- 13 Sep 2020)

Highlights:

Acute Respiratory Infection (21.6%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.6%) & Unexplained Fever (1.9%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 37.

Total ARI consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 4 months but increasing in week last three week 33 -37 than that of week 12 (25.5%).

Reduction of total consultation number in the camps indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.