Bangladesh + 1 more

Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 37 (7 Sep- 13 Sep 2020)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights:

  • Acute Respiratory Infection (21.6%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.6%) & Unexplained Fever (1.9%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 37.

  • Total ARI consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 4 months but increasing in week last three week 33 -37 than that of week 12 (25.5%).

  • Reduction of total consultation number in the camps indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.

  • Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. Nine (09) SARI death has been reported so far.

Related Content