Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 37 (7 Sep- 13 Sep 2020)
Attachments
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (21.6%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.6%) & Unexplained Fever (1.9%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 37.
Total ARI consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 4 months but increasing in week last three week 33 -37 than that of week 12 (25.5%).
Reduction of total consultation number in the camps indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.
Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. Nine (09) SARI death has been reported so far.