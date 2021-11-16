Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 37 (13-19 Sep 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 37, (13-19 Sep 2021) there are 3,084 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) out of 62,536 samples that have been tested. The total positivity rate now stands 4.8%.

In the reporting week, 58 new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,166 total samples that were tested. This translates to 4.4% Test Positivity Rate.

As of this week (week 37)