Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 37 (13-19 Sep 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 37, (13-19 Sep 2021) there are 3,084 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) out of 62,536 samples that have been tested. The total positivity rate now stands 4.8%.
In the reporting week, 58 new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,166 total samples that were tested. This translates to 4.4% Test Positivity Rate.
As of this week (week 37)
Median ages of tested and confirmed cases are 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 52%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C3-186, C24-184, C2W-167,C17-166,C15-162)
The total confirmed COVID-19 deaths until the end of Epi Week 37 are 32 with the case fatality rate being 1.1% • The Weekly Incidence 59.3 cases/1million population, which 4% decline from Epi Week 36