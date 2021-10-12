Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 36 (6-12 Sep 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 36, (6-12 Sep 2021) there are 2,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) out of 61,366 samples that have been tested. The total positivity rate now stands 4.8%.
In the reporting week, 53 new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,287 total samples that were tested. This translates to 4.1%Test Positivity Rate.
As of this week (week 36)
- Median ages of tested and confirmed cases are 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years
- Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 52%
- All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-181, C3-180, C2W-164, C15-162 and C17-158)
- The total confirmed COVID-19 deaths until the end of Epi Week 37 are 32 with the case fatality rate being 1.1%
- The Weekly Incidence 61.6 cases/1million population, which 36% decline from Epi Week 35