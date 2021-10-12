Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 36 (6-12 Sep 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 36, (6-12 Sep 2021) there are 2,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) out of 61,366 samples that have been tested. The total positivity rate now stands 4.8%.

In the reporting week, 53 new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,287 total samples that were tested. This translates to 4.1%Test Positivity Rate.

