Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 35 (31 Aug - 6 Sep 2020)
Attachments
Highlights:
▪ Acute Respiratory Infection (21.5%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.6%) & Unexplained Fever (1.6%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 36.
▪ Total ARI consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 4 months but increasing in week last three week 33 -36 than that of week 12 (25.5%).
▪ Reduction of total consultation number in the camps indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.
▪ Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. Nine (09) SARI death has been reported so far.