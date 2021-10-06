Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 35 (30 Aug- 5 Sep 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 35, (30 Aug- 5 Sep 2021) there are 2,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 60,079 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.9%.

This week (week 35), 39 new confirmed cases detected, 1,218 samples were tested, test positivity was 3.2%.

