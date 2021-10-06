Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 35 (30 Aug- 5 Sep 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 35, (30 Aug- 5 Sep 2021) there are 2,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 60,079 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.9%.
This week (week 35), 39 new confirmed cases detected, 1,218 samples were tested, test positivity was 3.2%.
As of this week (week 35)
Median ages of tested and confirmed cases are 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 52%
All 34/34 camps reported confirmed cases (C3-180, C24-178, C2W-160, C15-158 and C17-154)
A total of 32 deaths have so far been reported with the Case Fatality Rate(CFR) of 1.1% • Cases per million in last 7 days was 45.4 translating to 63% reduction in weekly incidence