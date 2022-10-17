Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 35 (21-27 August) 2022

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 35, 2022 there were 6,403 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 110,129 samples that had been submitted for testing. The Total Positivity Rate (TPR) now stands at 5.8% In the reporting week, again 3 new confirmed case was detected out of 574 total samples tested. This translated to a 0.5% TPR which is less than that of the previous week’s 2.8%.

Highlights: COVID-19

As of this week (week 35)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 20 (0-100) years respectively

• Proportion of females among tested and confirmed cases were 54% and 55% respectively

• All the 34 camps, have so far reported confirmed cases since the outbreak began, while the five camps with the highest number of reported cases were; C24-477, C17-449, C2W-413, C4-393, and C3-344

• No new death was reported in this Epi week.

Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date stands at 43 with the average case fatality ratio of 0.7%

• The weekly incidence was 3.5 cases/1 million population in this Epi week which is less than that of the previous week’s 18.6 cases/1 million population.