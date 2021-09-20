Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 34 (23-29 Aug 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 34, (23-29 Aug 2021) 58,861 cumulative samples have been tested and 2883 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported. The average test positivity rate now stand at 4.9%.

This week (week 34), 105 new confirmed cases detected out of 1,490 samples tested and weekly test positivity rate was 7.0%.

As of this week (week 34)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years

• Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 52%

• All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C3-179, C24-174, C2W-160, C15-154 and C17-152)

• A total of 30 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.0%

• Cases per million in last 7 days 122.1, change in last 7 days 4%