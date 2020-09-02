Bangladesh + 1 more

Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 34 (17- 23 August 2020)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights:

  • Acute Respiratory Infection (22.5%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.8%) & Unexplained Fever (1.5%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 34.

  • Total ARI consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 4 months but increasing in week last tow week 33 & 34 (21.1% & 22.5%) than that of week 12 (25.5%).

  • Reduction of total consultation number in the camps indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.

  • Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. Eight (08) SARI death has been reported so far.

Related Content