Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 34 (17- 23 August 2020)

Highlights:

Acute Respiratory Infection (22.5%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.8%) & Unexplained Fever (1.5%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 34.

Total ARI consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 4 months but increasing in week last tow week 33 & 34 (21.1% & 22.5%) than that of week 12 (25.5%).

Reduction of total consultation number in the camps indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.