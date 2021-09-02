Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 33 (16-22 Aug 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 33, (16-22 Aug 2021) there are 2,778 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 57,371 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.8%.
This week (week 33), 101 new confirmed cases detected, 1,262 samples were tested, test positivity was 8.0%
As of this week (week 33)
- Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 22 (0-100) years
- Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 52%
- All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C3-171, C24-170, C2W-158, C15-151 and C17-147)
- A total of 30 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.1%
- Cases per million in last 7 days 117.5, change in last 7 days 1%