Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 33 (16-22 Aug 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 33, (16-22 Aug 2021) there are 2,778 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 57,371 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.8%.

This week (week 33), 101 new confirmed cases detected, 1,262 samples were tested, test positivity was 8.0%

As of this week (week 33)