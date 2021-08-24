Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 32 (9-15 Aug 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 32, (9-15 Aug 2021) there are 2,677 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 56,109 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.8%.
This week (week 32), 100 new confirmed cases detected, 1,313 samples were tested, test positivity was 7.6%.
As of this week (week 32)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 22 (0-100) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 51%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases, the top 6 camps with the number of confirmed cases i.e., C3-164, C2W & C24-156, C15-147 and C17 & C4-144.
A total of 29 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.1%
Cases per million in last 7 days 116.3, change in last 7 days -2%