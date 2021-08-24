Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 32 (9-15 Aug 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 32, (9-15 Aug 2021) there are 2,677 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 56,109 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.8%.

This week (week 32), 100 new confirmed cases detected, 1,313 samples were tested, test positivity was 7.6%.

As of this week (week 32)