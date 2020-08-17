Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 31 (3-9 August 2020)

Highlights:

Acute Respiratory Infection (15.3%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.6%) & Unexplained Fever (1.5%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 31.

Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 4 months. Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 15.3% in week 32 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.