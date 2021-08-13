Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 31 (2-8 Aug 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 31, (2-8 Aug 2021) there are 2,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 54,796 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.7%.
This week (week 31), 102 new confirmed cases detected, 1,180 samples were tested, test positivity was 8.6%.
As of this week (week 31)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 22 (0-100) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 51%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C3-160, C2W-152, C24-149, C15-142 and C17-138)
A total of 28 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.1%
Cases per million in last 7 days 118.6, change in last 7 days -15%