Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 31 (2-8 Aug 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 31, (2-8 Aug 2021) there are 2,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 54,796 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.7%.

This week (week 31), 102 new confirmed cases detected, 1,180 samples were tested, test positivity was 8.6%.

