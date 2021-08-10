Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 30 (26 Jul-01 Aug 2021)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 30, (26 July-1 Aug 2021) there are 2,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 53,616 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.6%.
This week (week 30), 120 new confirmed cases detected, 1,003 samples were tested, test positivity was 12.0%.
As of this week (week 30)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 22 (0-100) years • Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 51% • All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C3-156, C2W-150, C24-144, C15-138 and C4-130)
A total of 28 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.1% • Cases per million in last 7 days 139.6, change in last 7 days 76%