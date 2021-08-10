Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 30 (26 Jul-01 Aug 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 30, (26 July-1 Aug 2021) there are 2,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 53,616 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.6%.

This week (week 30), 120 new confirmed cases detected, 1,003 samples were tested, test positivity was 12.0%.

