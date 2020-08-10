Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 30 (20-26 July 2020)
Highlights
Acute Respiratory Infection (17.9%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.9%) & Unexplained Fever (2.3%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 30.
Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 4 months. Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 17.9% in week 30 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.
Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.
Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. Three (03) SARI death has been reported so far.