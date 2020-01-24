Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 3 (13-19 Jan 2020)

Highlights:

1 AWD RDT positive case reported from host community Teknaf in week 3

Bloody diarrhoea cluster reported from camp 12 in week 3 Mild illness in children

Aetiology unknown – stool samples requested

Measles Outbreak Response Immunization going on the camp from January 12 to February 12, 2020 and target age group is 6 month to < 10 year in the camp population

2nd dose OCV campaign ongoing in the Host Community from 19 January -8 February, 2020 and Proposed date for the camps 15-20 February, 2020