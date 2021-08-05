Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 29 (19-25 Jul 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 29, (19-25 July 2021) there are 2,355 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 52,613 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.5%.

This week (week 29), 68 new confirmed cases detected, 521 samples were tested, test positivity was 13.1%.

