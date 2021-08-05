Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 29 (19-25 Jul 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 29, (19-25 July 2021) there are 2,355 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 52,613 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.5%.
This week (week 29), 68 new confirmed cases detected, 521 samples were tested, test positivity was 13.1%.
As of this week (week 29)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 22 (0-100) years • Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 51% • All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C3-151, C2W-139, C24-139, C15-134 and C4-124)
A total of 27 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.1% • Cases per million in last 7 days 79.1, change in last 7 days -63%