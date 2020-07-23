Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 29 (13-19 July 2020)

Highlights:

Acute Respiratory Infection (13.7%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.9%) & Unexplained Fever (1.7%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 29.

Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 3 months.

Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 13.7% in week 29 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.