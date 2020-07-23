Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 29 (13-19 July 2020)
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (13.7%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.9%) & Unexplained Fever (1.7%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 29.
Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 3 months.
Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 13.7% in week 29 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.
Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.
Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. Three (03) SARI death has been reported so far