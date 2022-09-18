Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 29 (10-16 July 2022)

Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 29, (18-24 July) 2022 there were 6,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 106,783 samples that had been submitted for testing. The Total Positivity Rate (TPR) now stands at 5.8%
In the reporting week, again 76 new confirmed case was detected out of 573 total samples tested. This translated to a 13.3% TPR which is higher than that of the previous week.
As of this week (week 29)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 20 (0-100) years respectively
Proportion of females among tested and confirmed cases were 54% and 55% respectively
All the 34 camps, have so far reported confirmed cases since the outbreak began, while the five camps with the highest number of reported cases were; C24-440, C17-415, C2W-393, C4-369, and C3-338
No new death was reported in this Epi week. Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date stands at 43 with the average case fatality ratio of 0.7%
The weekly incidence was 88.4 cases/1 million population in this Epi week which is higher than that of the previous week.