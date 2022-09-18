Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 29 (10-16 July 2022)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 29, (18-24 July) 2022 there were 6,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 106,783 samples that had been submitted for testing. The Total Positivity Rate (TPR) now stands at 5.8%

In the reporting week, again 76 new confirmed case was detected out of 573 total samples tested. This translated to a 13.3% TPR which is higher than that of the previous week.

As of this week (week 29)