Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 28 (6-12 July 2020)

Highlights:

▪ Acute Respiratory Infection (13.0%), Diarrheal Diseases (7.0%) & Unexplained Fever (2.8%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 28.

▪ Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 3 months. Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 13.0% in week 28 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

▪ Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.

▪ Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. Three (03) SARI death has been reported so far.