Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 28 (12-18 Jul 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 28, (12-18 July 2021) there are 2,287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 52,092 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.4%.
This week (week 28), 184 new confirmed cases detected, 1 246 samples were tested, test positivity was 14.8%.
As of this week (week 28)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 22 (0-100) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 51%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C3-147, C2W-137, C24-136, C15-130 and C4-124)
A total of 25 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.1%
Cases per million in last 7 days 214.0, change in last 7 days -26%