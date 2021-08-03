Bangladesh + 1 more

Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 28 (12-18 Jul 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 28, (12-18 July 2021) there are 2,287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 52,092 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.4%.

This week (week 28), 184 new confirmed cases detected, 1 246 samples were tested, test positivity was 14.8%.

As of this week (week 28)

  • Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 22 (0-100) years

  • Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 51%

  • All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C3-147, C2W-137, C24-136, C15-130 and C4-124)

  • A total of 25 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.1%

  • Cases per million in last 7 days 214.0, change in last 7 days -26%

