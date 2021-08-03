Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 28 (12-18 Jul 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 28, (12-18 July 2021) there are 2,287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 52,092 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.4%.

This week (week 28), 184 new confirmed cases detected, 1 246 samples were tested, test positivity was 14.8%.

