Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 27 (5-11 Jul 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 27, (5-11 July 2021) there are 2,103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 50,846 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.1%.
This week (week 27), 249 new confirmed cases detected, 1 298 samples were tested, test positivity was 19.2%.
As of this week (week 27)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 22 (0-100) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 50%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C2W-132, C3-132, C4-121, C15-121 and C24-121)
A total of 22 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.0%
Cases per million in last 7 days 289.6, change in last 7 days 102%