Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 27 (5-11 Jul 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 27, (5-11 July 2021) there are 2,103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 50,846 samples were tested, total positivity rate 4.1%.

This week (week 27), 249 new confirmed cases detected, 1 298 samples were tested, test positivity was 19.2%.

As of this week (week 27)