Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 27 (29 June- 05 July 2020)

Acute Respiratory Infection (14.3%), Diarrheal Diseases (7.1%) & Unexplained Fever (2.1%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 27.

Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 3 months.

Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 14.3% in week 27 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.