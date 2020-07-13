Bangladesh + 1 more

Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 27 (29 June- 05 July 2020)

Highlights

  • Acute Respiratory Infection (14.3%), Diarrheal Diseases (7.1%) & Unexplained Fever (2.1%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 27.

  • Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 3 months.
    Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 14.3% in week 27 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

  • Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.

  • Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. Three (03) SARI death has been reported so far.

