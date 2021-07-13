Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 26 (28 Jun- 4 Jul 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 26, (28 June – 4 July 2021) there are 1 854 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 49 548 samples were tested, total positivity rate 3.7%.

This week (week 26), 123 new confirmed cases detected, 1 225 samples were tested, test positivity was 10.0%.

