Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 26 (28 Jun- 4 Jul 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 26, (28 June – 4 July 2021) there are 1 854 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 49 548 samples were tested, total positivity rate 3.7%.
This week (week 26), 123 new confirmed cases detected, 1 225 samples were tested, test positivity was 10.0%.
As of this week (week 26)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 22 (0-100) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 50%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C2W-126, C3-117, C15-115, C24-112 and C4-110)
A total of 20 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.1%
Cases per million in last 7 days 183.8, change in last 7 days 40%