Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 26 (22-28 June 2020)

Highlights

Acute Respiratory Infection (11.9%), Diarrheal Diseases (7.2%) & Unexplained Fever (2.3%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 26.

Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 3 months. Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 11.9% in week 26 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.