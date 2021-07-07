Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 25 (21-27 June 2021)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 25, (21-27 June 2021) there are 1 731 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 48 323 samples were tested, total positivity rate 3.6%.
This week (week 25), 158 new confirmed cases detected, 1 226 samples were tested, test positivity was 12.9%.
As of this week (week 25)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 22 (0-100) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 50%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C2W-124, C3-111, C24-110, C15-109 and C4-105)
A total of 20 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.2%
Cases per million in last 7 days 183.8, change in last 7 days 40%