Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 25 (21-27 June 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 25, (21-27 June 2021) there are 1 731 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 48 323 samples were tested, total positivity rate 3.6%.

This week (week 25), 158 new confirmed cases detected, 1 226 samples were tested, test positivity was 12.9%.

As of this week (week 25)