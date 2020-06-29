Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 25 (15-21 June 2020)
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (12.5%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.9%) & Unexplained Fever (2.2%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 25.
Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 3 months. Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 12.5% in week 25 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.
Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.
Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. Two (02) SARI death has been reported so far