Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 25 (15-21 June 2020)

Highlights:

Acute Respiratory Infection (12.5%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.9%) & Unexplained Fever (2.2%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 25.

Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 3 months. Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 12.5% in week 25 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.