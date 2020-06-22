Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 24 (08-14 June 2020)

Highlights:

▪ Acute Respiratory Infection (12.7%), Diarrheal Diseases (7.7%) & Unexplained Fever (2.4%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 24.

▪ Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 3 months. Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 12.7% in week 24 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

▪ Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of refugee population.

▪ Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. Two (02) SARI death has been reported so far.