Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 23 (7-13 June 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 23, (7-13 June 2021) there are 1 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2), 45 787 samples were tested, total positivity rate 3.2%.

This week (week 23), 106 new confirmed cases detected, 1 044 samples were tested, test positivity was 10.2%.

As of this week (week 23)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 22 (0-100) years

• Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 49%

• All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C2W-114, C3 & C24-102, C4-99, C15-96)

• A total of 19 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.3%

• Cases per million in last 7 days 123.3, change in last 7 days -36%