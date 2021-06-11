Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 22 (31 May- 6 June 2021))

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 22, (31 May-6 June 2021) there are 1 354 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 44 834 samples were tested, cumulative test positivity rate (TPR) 3.0%.

This week (week 22), 166 new confirmed cases detected, 1 147 samples were tested, test positivity was 14.5%, same as of previous week (week 21)

Cases per million in last 7 days 193.1 with a positive change 5% in last 7 days.

As of this week (week 22)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 23 (0-100) years

• Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 48%

• All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C2W-111, C24-101, C3-96, C4-96, C15-87)

• A total of 18 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.3%