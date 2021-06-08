Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 21 (24-30 May 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 21, (24-30 May 2021) there are 1 188 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARSCoV-2), 43 687 samples were tested, total positivity rate (TPR) 2.7%.
This week (week 21), 175 new confirmed cases detected, 1 204 samples were tested, test positivity was 14.5%.
Cases per million in last 7 days 203.5 with a negative change 29% in last 7 days.
As of this week (week 21)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 11 (0-120) and 22 (0-90) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 47%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C2W-104, C24-96, C4-91, C15-84, C3-83)
A total of 17 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.4%