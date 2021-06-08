Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 21 (24-30 May 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 21, (24-30 May 2021) there are 1 188 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARSCoV-2), 43 687 samples were tested, total positivity rate (TPR) 2.7%.

This week (week 21), 175 new confirmed cases detected, 1 204 samples were tested, test positivity was 14.5%.

Cases per million in last 7 days 203.5 with a negative change 29% in last 7 days.

As of this week (week 21)