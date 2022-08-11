Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 20 (8-14 May 2022)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 20, (16-22 May) 2022 there were 5,925 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 101,368 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 5.8% In the reporting week, again one (1) new confirmed case was detected out of 666 total samples tested. This translated to a 0.2% Test positivity Rate (TPR) which is slightly higher in comparison with the previous week.

As of this week (week 20)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 20 (0-100) years respectively

• Proportion of females among tested and confirmed cases were 54% and 55% respectively

• All the 34 camps, have so far reported confirmed cases since the outbreak began, while the five camps with the highest number of reported cases were; C17-408, C24-389, C2W-368, C4-366, and C3-337

• No new death was reported in this Epi week.

Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date stands at 42 with the average case fatality ratio of 0.7%

• The weekly incidence was 1.2 cases/1 million population in this Epi week which is the same as the previous weeks.