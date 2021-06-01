Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 20 (17-23 May 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 20, (17-23 May 2021) there are 1,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 42 483 samples were tested, total positivity rate (TPR) 2.4%.

This week (week 20), 247 new confirmed cases detected, 1 554 samples were tested, test positivity was 15.9%.

Cases per million in last 7 days 287.3 with a change in last 7 days 157%.

As of this week (week 20)