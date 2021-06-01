Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 20 (17-23 May 2021)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 20, (17-23 May 2021) there are 1,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 42 483 samples were tested, total positivity rate (TPR) 2.4%.
This week (week 20), 247 new confirmed cases detected, 1 554 samples were tested, test positivity was 15.9%.
Cases per million in last 7 days 287.3 with a change in last 7 days 157%.
As of this week (week 20)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 21 (0-90) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 47%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-91, C2W89, C4-80, C3-70, C15-70)
A total of 17 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.7%