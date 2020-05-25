Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 20 (11-17 May 2020)

In FDMN 5 confirmed COVID-19 patients has been identified during this period. The first case was identified on 14 May 2020. All confirmed cases were identified through ARI/ILI sentinel surveillance. Out of 5 patients, 3 are male, 3 above 18 years of age.

In Cox’s Bazar district, 98 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in week 20. Total COVID-19 patients in district is 191. The first COVID-19 patient was detected on 23 March.

Currently 14 sentinel sites (Isolation Units) in camps have been trained to collect sample using SARI/Suspected COVID-19 case definition.

Rapid Investigation Team (comprised of IUs and CHW Supervisors) is functional in camps for case investigation and contact tracing.

Go.Data apps is being using for data collection along with preliminary notification receiving through EWRAS hotline.

Acute Respiratory Infection (16.0%), Diarrheal Diseases (7.7%) & Unexplained Fever (1.7%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 20. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (3.3%) over last couple of months.

Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 2 months.

Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 16.0% in week 20 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of population.