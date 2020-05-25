Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 20 (11-17 May 2020)

Bangladesh + 1 more

  • In FDMN 5 confirmed COVID-19 patients has been identified during this period. The first case was identified on 14 May 2020. All confirmed cases were identified through ARI/ILI sentinel surveillance. Out of 5 patients, 3 are male, 3 above 18 years of age.

  • In Cox’s Bazar district, 98 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in week 20. Total COVID-19 patients in district is 191. The first COVID-19 patient was detected on 23 March.

  • Currently 14 sentinel sites (Isolation Units) in camps have been trained to collect sample using SARI/Suspected COVID-19 case definition.

  • Rapid Investigation Team (comprised of IUs and CHW Supervisors) is functional in camps for case investigation and contact tracing.

  • Go.Data apps is being using for data collection along with preliminary notification receiving through EWRAS hotline.

  • Acute Respiratory Infection (16.0%), Diarrheal Diseases (7.7%) & Unexplained Fever (1.7%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 20. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (3.3%) over last couple of months.

  • Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 2 months.
    Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 16.0% in week 20 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

  • Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of population.

  • Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. One (01) SARI death has been reported so far.

