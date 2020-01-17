Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 2 (6-12 Jan 2020)

Highlights:

Number of Measles cases are being sustained high since last September 2019

Measles Outbreak Response Immunization going on the camp from January 12 to February 12, 2020 and target age group is 6 month to < 10 year in the camp population

Proposed date of 2nd dose OCV will be 19 January -8 February, 2020 in Host Community and 15-20 February, 2020 in Rohingya Camps