Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 2 (10 - 16 Jan 2022)

As of week 2, (10-16 Jan 2022) there were 3,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 83,207 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 4.0%.

In the reporting week, two (2) new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,225 total samples tested. This translated to a 0.2% Test positivity Rate (TPR) which is a decline from 0.9% reported the previous week.

As of this week (week 2)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years respectively

• Proportion of females among tested and confirmed cases were 54% and 53% respectively

• All the 34 camps, have so far reported confirmed cases since the outbreak began, while the five camps with the highest number of reported cases were; C24-208, C3-202, C17-186, C2W-181, and C21-179.

• No new death was reported in this Epi week hence weekly case fatality ratio remains 0 for the past nine weeks

• Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date stands at 34 with the average case fatality ratio of 1.0%

• The weekly incidence was 2.3 cases/1 million population in this Epi week which is lower in comparison with the previous week.