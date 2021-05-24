Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 19 (10-16 May 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 19, (10-16 May 2021) there are 766 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 40 929 samples were tested, total positivity rate 1.9%.
This week (week 19), 96 new confirmed cases detected, 930 samples were tested, test positivity was 10.3%.
Cases per million in last 7 days 111.7 with a change in last 7 days 5%
As of this week (week 19)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 21 (0-90) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 49%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-86, C2W-71, C15-59, C4-60, C3-55)
A total of 13 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.7%