Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 19 (10-16 May 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 19, (10-16 May 2021) there are 766 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 40 929 samples were tested, total positivity rate 1.9%.

This week (week 19), 96 new confirmed cases detected, 930 samples were tested, test positivity was 10.3%.

Cases per million in last 7 days 111.7 with a change in last 7 days 5%

As of this week (week 19)